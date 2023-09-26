Advertise With Us

Lions Prep For Game at Green Bay

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes as he is pressured by Atlanta Falcons...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes as he is pressured by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions play the Packers in Green Bay this Sunday night, a game to be seen on Amazon Prime. Both teams have 2-1 records, both teams won home games this past Sunday. The Packers came from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the New Orleans Saints. The teams ended last season with the Lions winning 20-16 to finish with a 9-8 record and just missed the playoffs. At the moment the two teams share the NFC North lead.

