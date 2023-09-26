Lions Prep For Game at Green Bay

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions play the Packers in Green Bay this Sunday night, a game to be seen on Amazon Prime. Both teams have 2-1 records, both teams won home games this past Sunday. The Packers came from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the New Orleans Saints. The teams ended last season with the Lions winning 20-16 to finish with a 9-8 record and just missed the playoffs. At the moment the two teams share the NFC North lead.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.