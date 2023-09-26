Lawmakers to hold press conference discussing climate legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers are holding a press conference during Michigan’s Clean Energy Future Now rally on the Capitol lawn Tuesday to discuss climate legislation.

Senator Sue Shink and Senator Sean McCann will be at the press conference to discuss tackling climate change in Michigan.

The press conference starts at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.