Jets Sign Another Quarterback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The struggling New York Jets have signed quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad, pending a physical. Siemian, a former Northwestern Wildcat, is 31 years old and was released by the Cincinnati Bengals in the pre season. He joins Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle on the Jets’ roster. The Jets have a 1-2 record and play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

