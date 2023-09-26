Advertise With Us

Jets Sign Another Quarterback

FILE - New York Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, left, and Zach Wilson warm-up at the NFL...
FILE - New York Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, left, and Zach Wilson warm-up at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Wilson said his struggles the past two seasons has humbled him, but he's "psyched" about working with and learning from Rodgers, the player he idolized as a kid. Rodgers says Wilson has been "incredible" this offseason. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The struggling New York Jets have signed quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad, pending a physical. Siemian, a former Northwestern Wildcat, is 31 years old and was released by the Cincinnati Bengals in the pre season. He joins Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle on the Jets’ roster. The Jets have a 1-2 record and play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

