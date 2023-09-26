Advertise With Us

Jackson credit union donates $2k to Andy’s Place

It was all about supporting those struggling with addiction.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Andy’s Place was presented with a $2,000 donation from True Community Credit Union. Andy’s Place provides housing and programs for people to help them recover from addiction.

“It’s incredibly important to us to give back to our community across all of the spectrums,” said Chrissy Siders of True Community Credit Union. “For me personally, I lost my sister two years ago to a pretty severe drug and alcohol addiction and one of the things that I’ve recognized is I wish she could have found the restoration and the healing that the residents of Andy’s Place find.”

The donation will be used to help provide people there with a bus pass from the Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA).

Andy’s Place provides 50 low-income housing units, with supportive services, for people recovering from addiction.

