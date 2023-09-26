Impression 5 Science Center introduces new attractions in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Impression 5 introduced its Delta Dental Gathering Place and Delta Dental Comfort Zone.

The modernized cafeteria space and sensory room will be opened to the public starting Wednesday.

Impression 5 had envisioned this new space before the pandemic.

“Fully accessible seating, vending, like I said it’s a comfort zone, a quiet place to take a break, specifically for our visitors who may be more sensitive to some of the stimuli in a hands-on science center,” said executive director Erik Larson. “It will also serve as an orientation space for our school groups to visit from the state of Michigan, just a place to chill, and take a little break before you go out exploring.”

Executive Director Erik Larson said to keep an eye out, as more cool things were coming soon.

