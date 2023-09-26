Advertise With Us

Impression 5 Science Center introduces new attractions in Lansing

(WILX)
By Amy Lyman and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Impression 5 introduced its Delta Dental Gathering Place and Delta Dental Comfort Zone.

The modernized cafeteria space and sensory room will be opened to the public starting Wednesday.

Impression 5 had envisioned this new space before the pandemic.

“Fully accessible seating, vending, like I said it’s a comfort zone, a quiet place to take a break, specifically for our visitors who may be more sensitive to some of the stimuli in a hands-on science center,” said executive director Erik Larson. “It will also serve as an orientation space for our school groups to visit from the state of Michigan, just a place to chill, and take a little break before you go out exploring.”

Executive Director Erik Larson said to keep an eye out, as more cool things were coming soon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
Police de-escalate man with mental health crisis on Haslett Road
Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

Ford announced it will pause construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall.
UAW Strike affects Ford EV Battery Plant in Marshall
This year’s theme is “Harvest the Memories.” People are encouraged to share their first...
Hillsdale County Fair kicks off
The State Capitol Commission is considering new renovation projects for the building.
Michigan lawmakers hold commission meeting at Capitol
The man accused of robbing two banks within 24 hours was arraigned Friday.
Man accused of robbing banks in Jackson arraigned in court
Have you seen this trailer? If so, contact the Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police in Lansing ask for help locating stolen trailer