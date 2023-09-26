Advertise With Us

How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Thursday night’s Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game - with the NFC North lead at stake - can be streamed across the country on Amazon Prime Video.

If you live in the Green Bay market, it will also air on WGBA-TV. If you live in the Milwaukee market, it will be shown on WITI-TV. If you live in the Detroit market, it will be shown on WJBK-TV.

Under the NFL’s television rules, WLUC-TV can’t air the game on TV6 or FOX UP because the Marquette market is not a home market for either the Packers or Lions.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. Click here to learn more about Amazon Prime Video.

This is the only time the Packers and Lions are scheduled to be on Thursday Night Football this season, but that could change under the NFL’s flex scheduling rules. Weeks 13-17 are subject to flex scheduling.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
Police de-escalate man with mental health crisis on Haslett Road
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township

Latest News

A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Steelers’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Final Week of Tigers’ Season
Hawaii High School Football
Week Six For High School Football Teams
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Big TV Ratings For Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game