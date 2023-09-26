How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Thursday night’s Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game - with the NFC North lead at stake - can be streamed across the country on Amazon Prime Video.

If you live in the Green Bay market, it will also air on WGBA-TV. If you live in the Milwaukee market, it will be shown on WITI-TV. If you live in the Detroit market, it will be shown on WJBK-TV.

Under the NFL’s television rules, WLUC-TV can’t air the game on TV6 or FOX UP because the Marquette market is not a home market for either the Packers or Lions.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. Click here to learn more about Amazon Prime Video.

This is the only time the Packers and Lions are scheduled to be on Thursday Night Football this season, but that could change under the NFL’s flex scheduling rules. Weeks 13-17 are subject to flex scheduling.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.