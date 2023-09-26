How to have the right asset allocation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When it comes to your life savings, it’s important to have the right strategy- one that balances risk vs. reward.

Mike Douglas, the president of LifePlan Financial design, a Lansing area firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement joined Studio 10.

He shared with us why it’s so important for people to understand their asset allocation and walked us through why your mindset should change as they approach retirement versus when they were 30 to 40 years old.

If you want to make sure your game plan will get you to and through retirement, Mike has a great offer for you. right now, for the first 5 callers with savings of $500,000 or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you. This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement. A game plan to get you where you need to be. The number to call: 517-200-3330. again, 517-200-3330.

For more information: https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/

