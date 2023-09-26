Advertise With Us

Hillsdale County Fair kicks off

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Fair kicked off Sunday.

This year’s theme is “Harvest the Memories.” People are encouraged to share their first memories of the fair, which will be displayed.

There was a firefighter show, guest autographs and activities for kids on Monday night.

“It’s the community function that brings old friends together once a year,” said Cinda Walton, a Hillsdale County Fair historian. “You see many people, we have a lot of people that come in from out of state for this fair, and it’s to come back where they grow up and to see people that still live here. So, it’s still the Gathering Place with Community.”

The festival ends Saturday, Sept. 30. Visit the Hillsdale County Fair’s website for tickets and more information.

