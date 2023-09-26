The future of Ford’s battery plant in Marshall still sparking concern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction on Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park Plant in Marshall has come to an indefinite pause. The company announced Monday they’re limiting spending on construction until they’re confident they can run the plant.

“It’s millions of dollars already spent, ya know, there’s a lot of dirt moved out there already.” Said Warren Jones, a Marshall resident.

He has lived in Marshall for 15 years and says the conversation around the plant has been ongoing. Including worries about potential contamination of the Kalamazoo River that borders the plant.

“A few years back we had a terrible spill with the oil, with Enbridge, people around here, ya know, that’s fresh on their mind.”

The 3.5-billion-dollar project will create two-thousand construction jobs... And 2,500 permanent jobs. Bob Trezese of the Lansing Economic Area Partnerships has worked with other EV plants. He’s not involved with the Marshall plant. But he says regulations will address concerns for contamination.

“Both the federal and state environmental regulations just do not allow that kind of contamination to take place.”

Trezese hopes the project goes forward with the goal in mind of keeping American cars, American made. Avoiding outsourcing and foreign influence.

“We really want to make sure that those cars and that future is being built as far as the entire supply is concerned, in our state,” said Trezese.

Jones says as long as concerns are addressed, he sees how the project could benefit the community.

“If you have a factory or something like that has that many jobs, that could only be a plus for people that are looking for work.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation issued a statement:

‘We are staying the course to secure our position as the global leader in mobility and highly advanced manufacturing on our strategic site in Marshall. We continue working closely with our partners in the community as Team Michigan moves forward on developing a world-class site that creates good paying jobs, brings supply chains home to Michigan and enables us to compete to make more in Michigan.’

