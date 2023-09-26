Family of 5 saved from deadly carbon monoxide incident in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A family of five was carried out of their homes by firefighters after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Brighton Area Fire Authority (BAFA) said on Monday, Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call on headaches at a home just before 7:40 p.m. Officials said the reported symptoms matched carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crews on the scene monitored the air when they arrived and discovered a reading of 300ppm of carbon monoxide which is deadly.

The family of five, three teens and two parents, were carried out of the home unconscious in under ten minutes.

BAFA staff began putting patients on high-flow oxygen and were taken to multiple hospitals for treatment.

Officials said everyone should install at least one carbon monoxide monitor.

