Famed High School Baseball Coach Fired

Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.(Anderley Penwell)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Famed baseball coach Matt Petry has been fired by Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School for a violation of school policy. Petry, the son of former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dan Petry, had led his team to four state titles. He was also the director of the school admissions. The school says it is a private matter and can offer no further comment. The issues caused the school to terminate Petry on the same day.

