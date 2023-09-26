East Lansing police looking for Saturday night shooting suspect

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a road rage incident from over the weekend that led to one person being shot.

The shooting happened on Saturday just before midnight. The East Lansing Police Department said the information they originally received said the incident occurred at M.A.C. and Grand River avenues.

Investigations determined that the shooting occurred on Coolidge Road north of Saginaw Street where the person was receiving medical treatment.

The shooting victim was sent to the hospital and then later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

ELPD said they are looking for a white man in his mid-to late-20s, with long, blond hair worn in a bun with a mustache and medium-length blond beard. The suspect’s vehicle was a silver, four-door sedan, police said possibly a Toyota with a Michigan license plate.

Anyone who has information can call the ELPD at (517) 319-6842.

