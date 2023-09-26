Crews close southbound lanes of Abbot Road in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of Abbot Road in East Lansing between Linden Street and Albert Avenue are closed.

The road closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday. One lane of northbound traffic will remain open.

The roadway will fully reopen on Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.

