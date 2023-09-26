Advertise With Us

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed “without prejudice.”

Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, along with Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp., were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that the defendants killed Yang while hunting, and stole the victim’s headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

On Tuesday, the court announced the case against Rodway was dismissed and that he was released from jail at around 11 a.m.

According to Cornell Law School,

“In civil procedure, when a court dismisses a case “with prejudice,” it means that the court intends for that dismissal to be final in all courts, and that res judicata should bar that claim from being reasserted in another court. A dismissal “without prejudice” means the plaintiff is free to refile the claim in a different court.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

