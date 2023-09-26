Advertise With Us

Cabrera’s Schedule For His Final Week

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera says he will play in every Detroit Tigers home game this week except on Thursday. That’s an afternoon game and the finale of a three game series against the Kansas City Royals. The final three game set of the week end, Friday through Sunday, is against Cleveland and Cabrera says he will play in all three games to end his playing career. Sunday’s game begins at 3:10pm and likely will also be the final game for Guardians’ manager Terry Francona who is expected to retire after 11 seasons.

