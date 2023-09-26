Cabrera’s Schedule For His Final Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera says he will play in every Detroit Tigers home game this week except on Thursday. That’s an afternoon game and the finale of a three game series against the Kansas City Royals. The final three game set of the week end, Friday through Sunday, is against Cleveland and Cabrera says he will play in all three games to end his playing career. Sunday’s game begins at 3:10pm and likely will also be the final game for Guardians’ manager Terry Francona who is expected to retire after 11 seasons.

