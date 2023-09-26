BWL holding community resource fair for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL), along with a group of non-profit organizations, is hosting a community resource fair Tuesday to help people in need.

The event on Sept. 26 will be at the Gier Community Center on Hall Street. It will be running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The community resource fair is free and open to the public.

