Big Kids Golf Tourney at MSU This Week end

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Golf Course is hosting a noteworthy kids’ tournament this Saturday and Sunday. It’s the 11th annual GAM junior boys and girls state invitational. The format is 36 holes of stroke play and there is also an under 15 division. Ian Masih of Okemos is the defending boys under 15 champion.

