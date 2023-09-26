10 teachers receive grants through American 1 Credit Union program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - American 1 Credit Union announced ten teachers received grants through its program to help with classroom needs and improvements.

American 1 Credit Union pledged $5,000 to its new Teacher Grant Program. The program aligns with the credit union’s Key Giving Areas: Partnership and involvement, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and People & Communities.

“Investing in the wellness of our communities is a top priority for us at American 1,” said Erica Estelle, Community Partnership Manager for American 1. “Many of these educators spend their hard-earned money to ensure that their students have the resources they need to be successful. Granting these classrooms additional funds will help remove the burden off these teachers and allow them to find new and unique ways to teach students valuable skills while having fun in the process.”

The Teacher Grant program complements the American 1 Scholarship program, which has awarded $240K in scholarships to 240 local students since the program’s inception in 2004.

“We are always looking for new ways to invest in our community, especially through education,” remarked Kelly Grygiel, Vice President of Communications for American 1. “The new Teacher Grant Program allows us the opportunity to continue to support education in a different capacity. Currently, our Financial Wellness Department visits local schools and youth organizations to teach key financial skills for early onset success, further strengthening American one’s dedication to education.”

The recipients of the American 1 Teacher Grants are the following:

Janelle Watson—Davinci Schools

Emily Prus—Northwest Elementary

Amanda Casillo—Middle School at Parkside

Heather Whisman—Jackson High School

Joanne Dailey—Northeast Elementary School

Kalani Bates Burghard—Marshall High School

Kendra Gibbs—Hughes Elementary School

Ashley Swift—Kidder Middle School

Kelsey Mecham—Springport High School

Marilyn Andrews—Vandercook Lake High School

