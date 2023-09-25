Week Six For High School Football Teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams play their sixth games of the season this week. The Friday Night Frenzy WILX TV game of the week finds a Central Michigan Athletic Conference battle, Fowler, 5-0, at Pewamo Westphalia, 4-1. Fowler won a year ago at home 20-16. Among other key matchups, Grand Ledge is at DeWitt, Lansing Everett is at East Lansing and Ionia is at Lansing Sexton. Mason, the area’s most highly ranked team, should win easily at Lansing Eastern.

