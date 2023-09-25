Advertise With Us

Week Six For High School Football Teams

Hawaii High School Football
Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams play their sixth games of the season this week. The Friday Night Frenzy WILX TV game of the week finds a Central Michigan Athletic Conference battle, Fowler, 5-0, at Pewamo Westphalia, 4-1. Fowler won a year ago at home 20-16. Among other key matchups, Grand Ledge is at DeWitt, Lansing Everett is at East Lansing and Ionia is at Lansing Sexton. Mason, the area’s most highly ranked team, should win easily at Lansing Eastern.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal at MSU
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Final Week of Tigers’ Season
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Big TV Ratings For Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Third in Big Ten Hockey Poll
The first of two exhibition games for the Spartans is just one month away when they face...
Izzo gives remarks following Spartans’ first practice