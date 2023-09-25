Advertise With Us

US Department of Energy Office of Science awards $115M for project at MSU’s FRIB

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $115 million was awarded to a project at Michigan State University’s (MSU) Facility for Rare Isotope Beams or FRIB.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, (DOE-SC), awarded the money for the High Rigidity Spectrometer project (HRS).

MSU said the HRS instrument will enable scientists to characterize the properties of isotopes that are created in rare-isotope reactions, which occur at half the speed of light.

The new cooperative agreement from DOE-SC provides $115,306,881 over seven years to establish and operate HRS and support 500 scientists planning to use HRS.

The 2015 Nuclear Science Advisory Committee Long Range Plan identified HRS as a key instrument for FRIB.

“With near 100% efficiency, HRS will transmit isotopes that are traveling at velocities for which the rare-isotope production rate is optimal. In addition, at the higher velocities, the foils in the rare-isotope production target — in which reactions between isotopes take place — can be much thicker, greatly increasing the chances that a desired isotope reaction will occur. The combined effects of a higher rare-isotope beam intensity and the use of thicker target foils will greatly increase the sensitivity of the scientific program at FRIB.”

The DOE-SC awarded $529 million over five years to operate FRIB as a DOE-SC user facility.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal at MSU
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
Spartan Stadium
WATCH: MSU football speaks to media following loss to Terps
A police officer fell from a suspect’s car Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Jackson...
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
WILX Weather Webcast 9/25/2023 Midday
Cool, Showery Pattern Leads to October Warmth