US Department of Energy Office of Science awards $115M for project at MSU’s FRIB

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $115 million was awarded to a project at Michigan State University’s (MSU) Facility for Rare Isotope Beams or FRIB.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, (DOE-SC), awarded the money for the High Rigidity Spectrometer project (HRS).

MSU said the HRS instrument will enable scientists to characterize the properties of isotopes that are created in rare-isotope reactions, which occur at half the speed of light.

The new cooperative agreement from DOE-SC provides $115,306,881 over seven years to establish and operate HRS and support 500 scientists planning to use HRS.

The 2015 Nuclear Science Advisory Committee Long Range Plan identified HRS as a key instrument for FRIB.

“With near 100% efficiency, HRS will transmit isotopes that are traveling at velocities for which the rare-isotope production rate is optimal. In addition, at the higher velocities, the foils in the rare-isotope production target — in which reactions between isotopes take place — can be much thicker, greatly increasing the chances that a desired isotope reaction will occur. The combined effects of a higher rare-isotope beam intensity and the use of thicker target foils will greatly increase the sensitivity of the scientific program at FRIB.”

The DOE-SC awarded $529 million over five years to operate FRIB as a DOE-SC user facility.

