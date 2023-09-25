Advertise With Us

Upskilling: Future-Proof Your Career

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Industrial automation, the launch of the internet, and now AI technology like Chat GPT keeps changing how people do their jobs. Failing to keep up with changing technologies can leave you jobless; thankfully, there are things you can do to future proof your career.

Companies are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiency while lowering costs. Bringing in new technology can quickly achieve that goal. But, it’s a goal not easily obtained by all. Implementing new technologies can leave some workers who are unable to quickly adapt out of a job. However, you can remain a valuable asset with upskilling. Upskilling is the process of learning new skills to stay current and competitive in your field.

You can start upskilling by taking online classes to enhance your qualifications. Platforms like linked-in learning, open learning from MIT, or UDEMY offers classes you can take at your own pace. You can also get mentored from someone who sits above you on the career ladder, shadow your mentor as they work, and discuss with them the skills you want to work on. Also, participate in lunch-and-learn sessions. Some companies offer these learning programs and it is a great way to build up your skillset. In fact, upskilling has become a top priority for learning and development professionals with a 15 percent increase in priority since June 2020.

Sources:

https://www.betterup.com/blog/upskilling

https://learning.linkedin.com/content/dam/me/business/en-us/amp/learning-solutions/images/wlr21/pdf/LinkedIn-Learning_Workplace-Learning-Report-2021-EN-1.pdf

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal at MSU
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Mt. Hope Cemetery fall walking tour in Lansing
Mt. Hope Cemetery fall walking tour in Lansing
Lamplighter festival returns in Maple Rapids
Lamplighter festival returns in Maple Rapids
Kids also got to have a ride on the pedal-powered tractor pull.
Season arrives for Uncle Zeke's Fall Festival
People participate in river run in Lansing
People participate in river run in Lansing
Government shutdown generic
Government shutdown could affect you more than you think