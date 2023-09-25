Advertise With Us

Traffic alert: EB I-96 after US-127 exit closed due to crash

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 after the exit to US-127 is closed Monday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash just before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Those traveling on eastbound I-96 are being detoured to southbound US-127.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

