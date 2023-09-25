Stretch of North Street in Jackson undergoing construction
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A resurfacing project will begin Monday on W North Street.
A three block section of the street between N Wisner Street and N West Avenue will be resurfaced along with curb, sidewalk and driveway improvements.
One westbound lane will be open during construction, with eastbound traffic being directed to a detour.
The construction project is expected to last until mid-November.
