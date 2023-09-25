Stretch of North Street in Jackson undergoing construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A resurfacing project will begin Monday on W North Street.

A three block section of the street between N Wisner Street and N West Avenue will be resurfaced along with curb, sidewalk and driveway improvements.

One westbound lane will be open during construction, with eastbound traffic being directed to a detour.

The construction project is expected to last until mid-November.

