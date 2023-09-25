Advertise With Us

Steelers’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing

A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.(KCI)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Pittsburgh Steelers’ charter plane from Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City overnight Sunday returning home. The Steelers say all are safe and the team arrived back in Pittsburgh later Monday afternoon. News reports indicated the plane, with 182 passengers, had oil pressure failure in one of its engines. The Steelers were returning home after a 23-18 win in Las Vegas over the Raiders.

