Season arrives for Uncle Zeke’s Fall Festival in Dewitt

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - With Saturday being the first day of fall, the DeWitt community was invited to a fall festival at the First Baptist Church of DeWitt for games and crafts.

Uncle Zeke’s Fall Festival was where people enjoyed booths and vendors. Events ranged from games such as sack races to pumpkin chunking.

Kids also got to have a ride on the pedal-powered tractor pull.

“We want people to be able to come around, and enjoy some family-friendly time,” said Pastor Kevin Finkenbinder “We’ve got games, we’ve got food, we’ve got crafts, we’ve got the tractor pull going on, we’ve got the cookie decorating.”

Meanwhile, drawings were held for gifts and certificates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.