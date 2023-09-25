Advertise With Us

Potter Park Zoo celebrates World Rhino Day

Potter Park Zoo’s 14th annual celebration
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo in Lansing gave people a chance to get up close and personal with Rhinos.

In celebration of World Rhino Day visitors learned about rhinos at Potter Park Zoo’s conservation tables.

Sunday’s event had rhino-themed games and featured Potter Park Zoo’s resident rhinos Doppsee and Phineus. Rachel Marlatt, a conservation specialist listed some ways people can help save the rhinos.

“Save the Rhinos is a good organization to support, or the International Rhino Foundation, both very good conservation groups that they can support,” said Marlatt.

This is the 14th year Potter Park Zoo has celebrated the rhinos.

