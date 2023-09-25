Advertise With Us

People participate in Capital City River Run to support Impression 5 Science Center

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday was the annual Capital City River Run in downtown Lansing, and people were able to run to help support the Impression 5 Science Center.

The run slowly came back after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, organizers said they have been seeing numbers rise to pre-COVID levels for participants.

They said their reason for supporting Impression 5 is because it is near and dear to the committee that started the annual run. So, each year they help fund them.

The race director said Sunday they had 1,500 participants at the run.

“We did the kids’ race, the one-mile, and the sprint yesterday,” said race director Michelle O’Kelly. “We had 100 kids come out, and they had a pizza party and got to hang out at the museum.”

It was their 30th year.

