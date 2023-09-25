New grants announced for youth mental health in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The administrator for the mental health resources and services administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services joined U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow Monday morning to discuss funding for youth mental health services.

The new federal funding includes:

Expanding access to mental health care in schools

Integrating mental health care into pediatric practices

Developing new training opportunities for behavioral health in community-based settings

Supporting behavioral health recruitment and training

Discussions involved federal and state leaders, community members, advocates and parents.

