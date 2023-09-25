New grants announced for youth mental health in Michigan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The administrator for the mental health resources and services administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services joined U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow Monday morning to discuss funding for youth mental health services.
The new federal funding includes:
- Expanding access to mental health care in schools
- Integrating mental health care into pediatric practices
- Developing new training opportunities for behavioral health in community-based settings
- Supporting behavioral health recruitment and training
Discussions involved federal and state leaders, community members, advocates and parents.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.