Non-profit hosts fall walking tour at Mt. Hope Cemetery

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People were invited to Mount Hope Cemetery on Sunday for the Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries’ 16th Annual Fall Walking Tour.

The event would have happened rain or shine, and on Sept. 24, the weather did not hold back on the shine.

The 2023 tour, called “Philanthropists, Parks & Places,” took a journey through history with 17 stops inside the cemetery, highlighting Lansing philanthropists and park donors.

The tour ran from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and people were treated to light refreshments during the tour’s intermission.

