Advertise With Us

MSU Third in Big Ten Hockey Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is predicted to finish third in the seven team Big Ten according to the coaches’ pre season poll. Minnesota is picked to repeat as champ and Michigan is picked second. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State round out the order of selection. Michigan State is picked eighth in the nation in one pre season national poll. The Spartans open at home October 7-8 with two games against Lake Superior State.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal at MSU
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Final Week of Tigers’ Season
Hawaii High School Football
Week Six For High School Football Teams
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Big TV Ratings For Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game
The first of two exhibition games for the Spartans is just one month away when they face...
Izzo gives remarks following Spartans’ first practice