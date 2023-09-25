MSU Third in Big Ten Hockey Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is predicted to finish third in the seven team Big Ten according to the coaches’ pre season poll. Minnesota is picked to repeat as champ and Michigan is picked second. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State round out the order of selection. Michigan State is picked eighth in the nation in one pre season national poll. The Spartans open at home October 7-8 with two games against Lake Superior State.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.