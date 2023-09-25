Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police in Lansing ask for help locating stolen trialer

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this trailer? If so, contact the Michigan State Police.

MSP troopers with the Lansing Post are asking for help locating the trailer pictured above.

Troopers said the trailer was stolen from the area of Royston Rd. and Billwood Hwy. sometime between Aug. 25 and Sept. 20. The trailer has the license plate E088846.

Anyone who has information on the trailer’s whereabouts can call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1912

