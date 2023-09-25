Michigan lawmakers to hold commission meeting at Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers are expected to meet Monday morning to hold their commission meeting. On the list of discussions is the gun ban at the Capitol.

Previously, the commission voted to ban weapons at the Capitol but allow current state lawmakers with concealed carry permits to carry.

The meeting begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25.

