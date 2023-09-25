Meridian Township’s program to reduce deer overpopulation to begin Oct. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township’s deer management program will begin Oct. 1 for the regular 2023 archery season.

The program was created to lessen vehicle/deer accidents, public health risks and disruptions to the ecological balance of Meridian Township’s natural areas and to reduce deer overpopulation.

The 2023 Deer Management Plan will be carried out using the following procedures:

The archery portion of deer management takes place between Oct. 1 and Jan. 1.

This year’s program will take place on 44 Township-owned properties and 27 approved private properties.

The managed harvest is NOT open to the general public. Participants include 67 qualified, experienced volunteer hunters familiar with the area. All registered hunters attend the required training, perform safety checks, and complete a proficiency test with their equipment.

Program volunteers utilize archery hunting only.

Entrances to designated hunting properties are marked to advise visitors of management.

Michigan State University researchers will conduct a research study coinciding with the Deer Management program to gather more information on the white-tail deer and tick population in the township. More information about this study is provided in this release.

“We are working closely with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to help reduce the population of deer for a safer community and healthier deer herd,” said Emma Campbell, Stewardship Coordinator. “Due to the program’s increased effectiveness since 2020, we have seen a 32% decrease in car-deer collisions, achieving a key goal.”

Each year, Meridian Township staff receive frequent communications from residents regarding deer overpopulation, risks when traveling due to vehicle/deer accidents, and public health. In response, Meridian Township developed a Deer Management Plan that outlines measures for a highly managed program to harvest white-tailed deer in high-traffic areas throughout the township. Neighbors of the properties that will be managed received notification about the harvest. All parks and land preserves remain open to the public during this time.

Continuing the organized practice from previous years, venison collected in this program will be donated to local food banks by collaborating with the Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger (MSAH) organization. MSAH covers the cost of all venison processing. In 2022, this collaboration enabled the archery program to provide 1,900 lbs. of venison (7,600 meals) to local food banks.

To find more information on Meridian Township’s 2023 Deer Management Program, visit the township’s website or call 517.853.4600.

Michigan State University Deer Research Project:

Michigan State University (MSU) researchers Dr. Matthew Buchholz, Dr. Jean Tsao, and Dr. Henry (Rique) Campa have partnered with Meridian Township to conduct a research study to assess the feasibility of using a food-based delivery method to administer medication to control ticks on deer. This project seeks to reduce the burden of ticks on white-tailed deer and subsequently reduce the risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.

During this collaboration, the research group will assess the potential to use the food-based delivery method by providing deer with a food product containing a placebo in parks and other public lands. This year’s Deer Management Program goals are for the team to assess white-tailed deer activity and consumption rates of this alfalfa-based medication delivery method.

The placebo included in the alfalfa-based delivery units, Rhodamine B, is not an active drug. Rhodamine B is used in this study as it enables the research team to identify deer that have consumed the units with a distinguishable pink color it leaves around its mouth and whiskers.

