Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Suspended Michigan State University head coach Mel Tucker released a statement regarding his termination.

A press release by Mel Tucker’s lawyers claims that Michigan State University does not have cause to fire Tucker. His lawyers also claim that Tucker has a “serious medical condition.”

The university announced it planned to fire Tucker after a USA Today report revealed that Tucker had been accused of engaging in nonconsensual phone sex with a sexual assault survivor working with the football team.

Tucker’s attorneys claim that the football coach did not breach any “moral turpitude” clause in his contract and that the incident of sexual misconduct was actually consensual. Furthermore, the statement alleges that “assault and battery” does not constitute a violation of “moral turpitude.”

The statement goes on to say that any investigation into an MSU employee would uncover similar “embarrassing” moments and that Tucker was treated unfairly. His attorneys also claim that MSU failed to maintain confidentiality.

The investigation became public after a USA Today report came out in September 2023, despite the fact the investigation began in 2022. Tucker’s lawyers claim that Tucker is the “fall guy” in MSU’s negligence and that it was MSU’s fault that the investigation leaked to the media.

Below is what Tucker’s attorney concluded in the press release:

“Based on the aforementioned reasons, the reported behavior

Did not occur on-campus or off-campus in a University-sponsored program or activity as required by RVSM Policy III(E)(1)(c)(i-iii), and

Did not lead to continuing adverse effects on the campus or on a University-sponsored program or activity as required by RVSM Policy III(E)(1)(c)(iv), and Would not meet a definition of prohibited conduct, even if proven.”

Tucker’s 12-page statement can be read below:

