Man accused of robbing banks in Jackson arraigned in court

Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of robbing two banks within 24 hours was arraigned Friday.

Thomas Pryor, 50, allegedly robbed two banks on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 in Jackson. He was arraigned on two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Bank Robbery.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. His bond was set at $250,000.

