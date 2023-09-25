Advertise With Us

Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.(SeaWorld San Antonio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin at a Florida aquarium who spent the last few years sharing a tank with Lolita the orca has been moved to SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Li’i’s companion, Lolita, also known as Toki, was the oldest orca in captivity when she died at Miami Seaquarium in August at about the age of 57.

Li’i is a 40-year-old pacific white-sided dolphin. They can live more than 40 years.

According to Miami Seaquarium, Li’i will now live out his life at SeaWorld San Antonio with other dolphins of his species and receive “world class care.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal at MSU
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Mt. Hope Cemetery fall walking tour in Lansing
Mt. Hope Cemetery fall walking tour in Lansing
Lamplighter festival returns in Maple Rapids
Lamplighter festival returns in Maple Rapids
People participate in river run in Lansing
People participate in river run in Lansing
A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack