Lansing Model Railroad Club hosts annual open house

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a train lovers dream come true, the Lansing Model Railroad Club hosted its annual fall open house on Sunday. Train enthusiasts traveled to the Railroad Club building in Delta Township, where they got to see majestic trains running on the club’s layout.

Organizers said they have a brand new multi-level expansion where people can watch the miniature trains travel along the tracks. Michael Frezell, an organizer said the event was enjoyed by all ages.

“We’ve got a lot of kids coming through, they get excited to see trains because they see Thomas the Tank Engine, Polar Express is coming up for Christmas time, so a lot of them have been exposed to trains since they were little,” said Frezell.

Spectators even got a bird’s-eye view of most of the layout from an overhead walkway.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.