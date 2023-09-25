Advertise With Us

Lansing Model Railroad Club hosts annual open house

An event for all ages
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a train lovers dream come true, the Lansing Model Railroad Club hosted its annual fall open house on Sunday. Train enthusiasts traveled to the Railroad Club building in Delta Township, where they got to see majestic trains running on the club’s layout.

Organizers said they have a brand new multi-level expansion where people can watch the miniature trains travel along the tracks. Michael Frezell, an organizer said the event was enjoyed by all ages.

“We’ve got a lot of kids coming through, they get excited to see trains because they see Thomas the Tank Engine, Polar Express is coming up for Christmas time, so a lot of them have been exposed to trains since they were little,” said Frezell.

Spectators even got a bird’s-eye view of most of the layout from an overhead walkway.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Highlights and Scores
UAW Local 12 members at the Toledo Assembly Complex picket during the UAW strike in September...
Michigan drivers could be impacted by UAW strike
VIDEO: 2 caught allegedly pointing lasers at aircraft near Detroit
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Lansing community shows support for striking UAW workers
Lansing community shows support for striking UAW workers
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Potter Park Zoo celebrates World Rhino Day
Community comes together to fight suicide at Lansing walk