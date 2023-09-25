Lamplighter festival returns to Maple Rapids

MAPLE RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A one-day event returned Saturday in Maple Rapids.

The Lamplighter Festival took place throughout the day in the downtown area.

The festival started Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast and later a 5K run. Throughout the day, a parade was held, followed by 35 craft vendors in the area and 7 food vendors.

There was also entertainment in the park.

Organizers said the event was going strong for 10 years but kind of died off, making Saturday a comeback festival.

The entertainment was community-based, featuring a father-daughter singing duo, a young juggler, and a ventriloquist.

