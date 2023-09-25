WATCH: Izzo gives remarks following Spartans’ first practice

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Head basketball coach Tom Izzo gives remarks following the first practice for the Michigan State University men’s basketball team.

The first of two exhibition games for the Spartans is just one month away when they face Hillsdale College on Oct. 25.

