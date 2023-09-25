Advertise With Us

Government shutdown could affect you more than you think

By Marz Anderson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A government shutdown is only days away as Congress struggles to balance its budget.

Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell said, “Unfortunately, it’s the American people that pay the price.”

People like tens of thousands of federal workers would be suspended or laid off during the shutdown. Essential services like law enforcement, military, and the transportation security administration at airports would continue to work. But if you need a passport to travel, you’re going to see a delay.

MSU political science professor Matt Grossman says the challenge Congress faces is determining how to spend its 6 trillion dollar budget.

“The difficulty is always reconciling your demand for less spending over with what actually are you going to cut,” said Grossman.

Americans already impacted by inflation could see reduced food benefits for programs like Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) affecting seven million mothers. The White House reports roughly 10,000 children could lose childcare if the federally funded Head Start program is paused. Federal assistance could end for thousands of low-income tenants who rely on the government for rent payments.

“In order for a budget to pass, in order for the government to stay open, they have to come to some kind of an agreement on that.”

The shutdown would also affect several other federal agencies including public health, the Food and Drug Administration, national parks, and museums. FEMA could also run out of funds for disaster relief and long-term recovery projects.

