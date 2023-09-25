Advertise With Us

Free Covid-19 tests available for every U.S. household

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, Sep. 25, free Covid-19 tests will be available for people in the United States. Each U.S. household will be eligible for four free tests through the website Covid.gov. It couldn’t have come at a better time as Covid-19 numbers continue to rise in Mid-Michigan.

Applying for the free tests takes a matter of minutes and the tests will be shipped at no cost.

James Spalding said, ”I think it’s critical because so many people just don’t know what they’ve got,” he then added, “Is it a simple cold or is it Covid because I’d want to know. It makes a difference.”

The program for free tests was suspended back in May, but now that it’s back Dr. Paul Entler with University of Michigan Health said it can help limit the spread of Covid moving into the fall.

“You know we spend a little bit more time indoors. There are sporting events. School’s back in session. When people are in crowds we would expect more of these viruses because they’re easily contagious,” said Dr. Entler.

Spalding said he would rather be safe than sorry, and having at-home tests gives him an extra sense of security.

“My sister in fact just thought she had a cold and she took a Covid test and it was positive. She was about to fly home and spend some time with my mother and that would not have been a good situation,” said Spalding.

“If you notice any types of symptoms outside your normal allergies please get tested early,” said Dr. Entler.

Playing it safe to keep the community safe.

