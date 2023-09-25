First Alert Weather Forecast

Advertise With Us

Scattered showers continue
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A slow moving area of low pressure west of Chicago will continue to bring on and off rain showers to Mid-Michigan as it creeps to the east. The chance of rain continues for the area into Thursday. Today through tomorrow a small chance of a stray thunderstorm exists, too. Severe weather is not expected. Due to the scattered nature of the precipitation the rainfall totals will vary quite a bit from one location to another, but most areas will pick up around a quarter to half inch of rain through Thursday.

Friday dry weather return to the area with a mix of clouds and sun. Mostly sunny skies return Saturday through Monday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected each day through the middle of next week.

With the clouds and showers high temperatures today through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Our average high temperature today is 70º with an average overnight low of 48º. High temperatures return to the low 70s Friday. Highs are expected to climb to the mid to upper 70s for the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 26, 2023

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 91º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1926

