Final Week of Tigers’ Season

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Monday, play the final six games of their season this week. They host the Kansas City Royals for three games and three more with the Cleveland Guardians, with the final game set for 3pm Sunday, Miguel Cabrera’s last day as a player before retirement. The Tigers have a 73-83 record and finished 41-40 on the road. They were 66-96 a year ago. They have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

