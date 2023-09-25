Final Week of Tigers’ Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Monday, play the final six games of their season this week. They host the Kansas City Royals for three games and three more with the Cleveland Guardians, with the final game set for 3pm Sunday, Miguel Cabrera’s last day as a player before retirement. The Tigers have a 73-83 record and finished 41-40 on the road. They were 66-96 a year ago. They have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

