Crash causes lane closures for US-127 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An accident on US-127 has caused lane closures near Trowbridge Road and I-496.

The crash was reported at 3:39 p.m. Lansing officials said drivers should avoid the area of Southbound US-127 at 3:51 on Monday.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or affected.

According to MDOT, the crash has caused the center and left lanes to be closed off as well as the left shoulder.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

