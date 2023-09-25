Advertise With Us

Consumers Energy unveiling reliability roadmap

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is unveiling its reliability roadmap and plan for electric distribution going forward on Monday.

Over the past five years, Consumers Energy invested more than $450,000 into updating its electric system.

The unveiling will happen in Grand Rapids at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25.

