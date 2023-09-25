Community parties to Beats in the Park in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It was a lively evening for the Beats in the Park Music Festival in downtown Jackson on Saturday.

People lined the streets at the Grand River Pavilion and at other locations.

Tyler Hall, who helps coordinate the event, says the festival gives the talent of Jackson a chance to shine.

“I honestly couldn’t pick my favorite part,” said Hall. “I think just everyone being able to express themselves and being able to be here and show what they’re doing. There’s a lot of talent in Jackson, and that comes from making clothes to regular artistic paintings, craftables, and then music.”

The event was full of vendors and community events like a cornhole tournament.

