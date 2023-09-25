Community comes together to fight suicide at Lansing walk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in Michigan.

Lansing volunteers came together to make a difference in the fight against suicide on Sunday. It was the annual Lansing Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Adado Riverfront Park and was hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Michigan Chapter.

The walk provided an opportunity for participants to connect with others who have been touched by suicide in some way.

The AFSP Michigan Chapter Secretary said suicide touches one in five American families.

“So we’re in our third week of walk season,” said Liz Baker from Lansing Out of the Darkness. “Today we have both the Lansing walk and a walk happening in Ann Arbor. And then in the coming weeks, we have a walk happening in the Genesee, Lapeer area. And then we also have our Detroit walk, which is the largest walk in the entire state, which will be happening on October 7th to close out our walk season.”

The walk will help fund the AFSP’s education, research, and survivor support programs.

