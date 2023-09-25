Advertise With Us

Community comes together to fight suicide at Lansing walk

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in Michigan.

Lansing volunteers came together to make a difference in the fight against suicide on Sunday. It was the annual Lansing Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Adado Riverfront Park and was hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Michigan Chapter.

The walk provided an opportunity for participants to connect with others who have been touched by suicide in some way.

The AFSP Michigan Chapter Secretary said suicide touches one in five American families.

“So we’re in our third week of walk season,” said Liz Baker from Lansing Out of the Darkness. “Today we have both the Lansing walk and a walk happening in Ann Arbor. And then in the coming weeks, we have a walk happening in the Genesee, Lapeer area. And then we also have our Detroit walk, which is the largest walk in the entire state, which will be happening on October 7th to close out our walk season.”

The walk will help fund the AFSP’s education, research, and survivor support programs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Highlights and Scores
UAW Local 12 members at the Toledo Assembly Complex picket during the UAW strike in September...
Michigan drivers could be impacted by UAW strike
VIDEO: 2 caught allegedly pointing lasers at aircraft near Detroit
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Lansing community shows support for striking UAW workers
Lansing community shows support for striking UAW workers
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Potter Park Zoo celebrates World Rhino Day
Lansing Model Railroad Club hosts annual open house