WATCH: MSU football speaks to media following loss to Terps

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football players and acting head coach Harlon Barnett speak with the media following the loss to Maryland to open conference play.

The Spartans fell to the Terrapins 31-9 on Saturday at Spartan Stadium to open conference play, falling to 2-2 overall.

Next up for the Spartans: a trip to Kinnick Stadium to face the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Sept. 30. The game can be seen on WILX with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.