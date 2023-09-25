Advertise With Us

Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a beautiful weekend across the state, a dose of reality settles in for this final workweek of September. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has your first official week of Fall forecast with the rain showers and summer-like temperatures you can expect. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts on the News 10+ Digital Desk.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 25, 2023

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 91º 2017
  • Jackson Record Low: 31º 1991

