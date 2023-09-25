Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a beautiful weekend across the state, a dose of reality settles in for this final workweek of September. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has your first official week of Fall forecast with the rain showers and summer-like temperatures you can expect. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts on the News 10+ Digital Desk.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 25, 2023

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 92° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1863

Jackson Record High: 91º 2017

Jackson Record Low: 31º 1991

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.