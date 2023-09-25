Big TV Ratings For Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC says 10.5 million viewers watched its telecast of the Ohio State at Notre Dame football game this past Saturday night. That makes for NBC’s second most watched regular season game of all time and it was the most watched since 1993′s Notre Dame vs. Florida State game. That telecast averaged 22 million viewers according to the network. This past week end’s game peaked in the 10:30 quarter hour with 14 million viewers. Ohio State won in the final second 17-14.

