Big TV Ratings For Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC says 10.5 million viewers watched its telecast of the Ohio State at Notre Dame football game this past Saturday night. That makes for NBC’s second most watched regular season game of all time and it was the most watched since 1993′s Notre Dame vs. Florida State game. That telecast averaged 22 million viewers according to the network. This past week end’s game peaked in the 10:30 quarter hour with 14 million viewers. Ohio State won in the final second 17-14.

